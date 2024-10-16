SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNFI opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

