SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in GATX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

