SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

