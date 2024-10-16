SG Americas Securities LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after buying an additional 446,292 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ATO stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.