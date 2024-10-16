SG Americas Securities LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $6,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,093 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.