SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 419,730 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 694.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 239,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 283.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 2,266.67%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

