SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,465 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 147.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.