SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,197.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

RUSHA opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

