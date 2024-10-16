SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 56.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

