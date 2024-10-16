SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 146,437 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 260.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 231,229 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.