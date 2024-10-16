SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $7,246,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

