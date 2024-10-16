SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

