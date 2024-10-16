Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Increases By 7.4%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALSAW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.