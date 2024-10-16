Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Increases By 7.4%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ALSAW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile
