Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.