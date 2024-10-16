Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd Sells 6,044 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,302.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.06. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

