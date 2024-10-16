Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

SOLV opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

