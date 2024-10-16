Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $28,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

