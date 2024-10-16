S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $589.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $537.00 to $589.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $565.17.

NYSE SPGI opened at $528.45 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

