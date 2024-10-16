SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $177.54 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.