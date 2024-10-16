SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a market cap of $652.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

