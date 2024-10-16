Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Target by 366.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

