Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

