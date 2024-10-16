Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

