The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

