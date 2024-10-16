The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after acquiring an additional 233,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $21,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

