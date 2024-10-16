The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 154,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

IPG opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

