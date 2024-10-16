The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DHT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 7.3% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

