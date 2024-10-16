Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

About Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

