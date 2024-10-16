Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 101,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $176.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

