Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,027,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

