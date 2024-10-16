Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,079,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

