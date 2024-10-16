Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $132,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.