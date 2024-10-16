Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in eBay by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.48.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

