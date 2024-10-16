Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $60.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.