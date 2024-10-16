Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

