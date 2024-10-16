Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $43,000 in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 1.26% of China Yuchai International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

