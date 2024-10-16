Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $51,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,483,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

