Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Lowers Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

