Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $160.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

