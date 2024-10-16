Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

