Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 274.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STLD opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

