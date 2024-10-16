Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 65,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

FFC stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0897 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

