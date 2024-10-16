Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,103,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 904,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Gentex by 60.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

