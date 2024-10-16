Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GM opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

