Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 212,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $600.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.76. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

