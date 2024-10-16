Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 14,314 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,173,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,853,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.