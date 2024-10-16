Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

NTAP opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

