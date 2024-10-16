Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

