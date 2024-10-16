Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.07. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

