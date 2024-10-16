Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $300.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average of $271.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

